Police Eager To Arrest Makomborero Haruzivishe

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Police are keen to arrest CCC member and human rights defender Makomborero Haruzivishe, it has emerged.

According to The Herald, police are eager to arrest the vibrant CCC member.

However, Haruzivishe has declared he will not surrender himself to the police.

He argued:

“You want Chamisa to join POLAD & negotiate with ED to #FreeNyatsime16?

Then ED must also join the CCC & negotiate with Chamisa for me to handover myself to the police

What is good for the goose is good for the gander.

FreeJobSikhala

FreeGodfreySithole

JusticeForMoreblessingAli…

Yes yes, that’s the drill. Mako don’t surrender to police, if there is any surrendering to be done it will be the police surrendering to Mako.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...