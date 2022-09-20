Gweru Business Mogul Lays A Wreath In Honour Of Queen Elizabeth II

By A Correspondent| River Valley group chief executive officer Dr Smelly Dube yesterday had the privilege to join thousands of invited guests from across the world for the burial procession of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster ahead of her final rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castel.

Dr Dube who was among the invited guests for the rich ceremony also had the chance to lay a wreath in memory of the Queen.

She said she was elated to be part of the historic event.

“Yes, this is a funeral, but it doesn’t feel like a funeral where people mourn and wail,” Dube said.

“The mood is jubilant and am very happy to be part of this jubilant party that has thronged the streets of London to witness this historic event when the Queen is being buried. I have never seen this before, people lining the streets the joining the Queen in her final resting place in Windsor. This experience will remain etched in my mind,” she said.

A woman of valour, who has received several international awards in recognition of her philanthropic works, Dube will receive yet another award during her time in the UK.

