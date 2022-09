VP Chiwenga Meeting Queen Elizabeth | 91 PIC

The bekow was in 1991 in Harare when the late Queen Elizabeth II was now leaving Zimbabwe, and in this picture she wad meeting the then Major General Dominic Chiwenga, Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, and while accompanied by Vice President Joshua Nkomo.

Queen Elizabeth II was bidding farewell after her visit to Harare, writes analyst Reason Wafawarova

