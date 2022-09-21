Mnangagwa Giggles As Woman Calls Him: “Matsika PaNyoro!”

By Farai D Hove | The below video is of the ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa giggling profusely at his birthday party while being celebrated as a “Matsika PaNyoro,” which ironically and inversely refers to a loose person who is prone to bedding women all the time.

The poetic comments were made during a narration praising the coup leader, who is also undergoing accusations of raping the Australia based Susan Mutami when she was 15 years old. The unidentified female poet uttered the comments which many Zimbabweans have understood to have a twofold meaning. The former First Lady Grace Mugabe speaking on video called Mnangagwa, Manyengavana, meaning a paedophile.

Matsika means: the one who does very well, and Nyoro means: illicit intimacy. VIDEO:

This woman filmed showering praises to Emmerson Mnangagwa, is the next Susan Mutami, some Zimbabweans have said | YOUR VIEW? pic.twitter.com/1uymSxoR7b — ZimEye (@ZimEye) September 21, 2022

