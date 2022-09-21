Police Arrest 11 Notorious Armed Robbers

Spread the love

By-Police details in Gweru have arrested 11 suspected armed robbers terrorising residents.

These suspects are believed to have been behind a spate of crimes that include armed robberies, murder, and unlawful entry and theft in the city.

The suspects were arrested following an operation that ran from September 1 to 15.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Midlands Province, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the arrest of the suspects. Said Mahoko:

The suspects have been identified as London Ncube (42), Judge Dube (63), Complete Mpofu (39), Petros Chivava (42), Admire Mpofu (18), Bukhosi Mkandla (22) all of London farm in Gweru, Evans Muzabani (20), Witness Nkomazana (22) all of Rubi farm in Gweru, Tawedzerwa Zhou (27) of Zvishavane, Evans Chikwenya (21) of Shurugwi and Brian Ncube (24) of Mambo suburb in Gweru.

Insp Mahoko the police recovered two vehicles, seven firearms, and cell phones among other things, from the suspects. He said:

The following property was recovered during the investigation, a Nissan Vanette motor vehicle robbed from Shurugwi, a Honda Civic motor vehicle which was being used on the commission of the cases, seven firearms – one pistol, three Bruno rifles, three x 303 rifles and an assortment of live rounds of ammunition, 15 cell phones, television sets, gas cylinders, a cutting torch and cash amounting to US$1 785.

He said investigations established that the pistol had been smuggled into the country, one rifle had been lent to the suspect by a firearm licence holder and five had been stolen during robbery cases. | Chronicle

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...