Russia Kicked Out Of Euro 2024

Russia will not compete in Euro 2024 qualifiers as the nation’s ban from UEFA competitions remains active following its military invasion of Ukraine.

The European football’s governing body extended the sanctions that were initially imposed in February 2022.

The country will not be in the qualifying draw, which is scheduled to take place in Frankfurt on October 9. Host nation Germany will qualify automatically for the tournament.

A UEFA statement read: ‘All Russian teams are currently suspended following the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee of 28 February 2022 which has further been confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on 15 July 2022.

‘Russia is therefore not included in the UEFA European Football Championship 2022-24 qualifying draw.’

The development sees the East European nation being excluded from a second successive international tournament after kicked out of the World Cup qualifiers.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

