Compliments of the day. I hope l find you well.

My name is Sizakele Kudzaishe Dumah. I am a 17-year-old, a level student who is passionate about contributing to making the world a better place. This is what inspired me to start a sanitary drive.

This pad drive is dedicated to improving the socio-economic well-being of the underprivileged girls in Zimbabwe. Statistics show that the number of girls in the rural areas who skip school due to their menstruation cycle is on the increase. Many girls miss out on education because they don’t have access to menstrual materials. We are committed to providing young girls access to sanitary pads, tampons, underwear, bathing and washing soaps, and other menstrual materials.

Donating (money and or physical pads) is a way of reaching out, it is a helping hand. You can be a part of this great initiative by a small donation. Bulk donations are welcome too!

Your contribution awards you the opportunity to change one girl’s life‼️

Please Note:

*Distribution is intended for November on a date to be advised, and if you know companies that are able to assist me please let me know.*

For all your inquiries:

Contact

Call/WhatsApp: +263717069108 or +263775214987

Email : [email protected]

Looking forward to hearing from you!

Kind Regards,

Sizakele K Dumah

