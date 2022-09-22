Mexico Releases 2022 World Cup Squad

Spread the love

Javier Hernandez will not be part of the Mexico World Cup squad, coach Tata Martino has confirmed.

Martino ruled out ‘Chicharito’ from an appearance in his fourth World Cup despite the 34-year-old having a largely outstanding campaign with his MLS club La Galaxy.

The coach said he will select three strikers for the World Cup from the four he is currently assessing and the former Manchester United forward is not part of the either group.

The shortlisted strikers are Wolves star Raúl Jiménez, Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez and the locally-based duo Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martin.

“In the case of Chicharito, we are simply going with other forwards,” Martino said ahead of the friendlies against Peru and Colombia this week. “We will try to choose the 26 players who are closest to our game.”

Mexico will play Peru on Sunday morning CAT and Colombia two days later.

The Central Americans are in Group C of the World Cup along with Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

Mexico World Cup 2022 squad: The squad for September friendlies

GK: Alfredo Talavera (Juarez)

GK: Rodolfo Cota (Leon)

GK: Guillermo Ochoa (America)

DF: Nestor Araujo (America)

DF: Cesar Montes (Monterrey)

DF: Johan Vasquez (Cremonese)

DF: Jorge Sanchez (Ajax)

DF: Hector Moreno (Monterrey)

DF: Jevin Alvarez (Pachuca)

DF: Gerardo Arteaga (Genk)

DF: Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey)

DF: Jesus Alberto Angulo (UANL)

MF: Andres Guardado (Betis)

MF: Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo)

MF: Edson Alvarez (Ajax)

MF: Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens)

MF: Luis Romo (Monterrey)

MF: Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul)

MF: Diego Lainez (Braga)

MF: Erick Gutierrez (PSV)

MF: Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul)

MF: Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara)

MF: Bernando Beltran (Guadalajara)

MF: Erick Sanchez (Pachuca)

MF: Luis Chavez (Pachuca)

FW: Raul Jimenez (Wolves)

FW: Alexis Vega (Guadalajara)

FW: Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey)

FW: Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)

FW: Henry Martin (America)

FW: Hirving Lozano (Napoli). – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...