EU Ministers Increase Weaponry for Ukraine.

The Reuters news agency reports saying EU ministers agree on new Russia sanctions, more weapons to Ukraine.

Ministers agreed to draw up an 8th package targeting more relevant sectors of the Russian economy and people responsible for the war in Ukraine, top EU diplomat, Josep Borrell said.

The ministers also agreed to increase weapons supplies to Ukraine. The package could be formalized in October when the ministers meet next.

Said Borrell in a press conference: Today, the [Foreign Affairs] Ministers have – all of them – resolved to continue helping Ukraine to defend itself. And we will continue using the European Peace Facility to finance weapons deliveries successfully and effectively. We have also continued discussing the proposal to establish a European Union Military Assistance Mission. I can say that the work is underway, and I hope that we will see concrete results soon.

Let me use this opportunity finally to talk about the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russia must cease the occupation immediately. We support the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone, as [IAEA Director General] Dr Grossi proposed in his report following the visit. I want also to use this opportunity to draw attention to the two OSCE staff members of the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine who have been sentenced to 13 years in prison as a result of a so-called legal proceeding in Luhansk. They need to be unconditionally released immediately.

Finally, this week, we will be looking closely at the issue of accountability, because the reports on war crimes in Ukraine continue building up. These atrocities cannot happen without those responsible being [held] accountable. We will continue supporting Ukraine in this regard, through the Joint Investigation Teams, supporting the International Criminal Court and [through] the EU Assistance Mission to Ukraine.

I hope that this week will be a week of very intensive work, and at the end we will be closer to solving some of the existing challenges.

Secretary-General [António Guterres] said: “This is a perfect storm.” And that is right – many crises looming, many problems affecting the world international community. The European Union will continue being an actor that brings security and stability and solidarity to the world.

– Reuters

