Spar Employee In Trouble For Stealing Beer

Spread the love

A 53-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo’s high-density suburb of Sizinda has been sentenced to four months imprisonment after stealing a six pack of Black Label beer at his work place.

Circumstances are that on September 7 at around 6pm, Army Ndala Zulu, who works at Bonsa Spar in Hillside, nicked the beer at his work station’s receiving bay and hid it inside his jacket.

His shenanigans were however caught on Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) after an alert security guard Chalton Maphosa had raised a red flag the following day.

At the court the retail outlet was represented by Khulisani Mhlanga and despite claiming he had stolen the beer to sell and buy mealie-meal for his family, Bulawayo magistrate Busani Sibanda found Zulu guilty hence the sentence for the offence.

However, one month was suspended on condition that he pays a fine of $4 194 before 30 September. Two months were suspended on condition of good behaviour and completes 70 hours of community service at Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)Tshabalala station that is to be completed in two weeks.

— BMetro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...