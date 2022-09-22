We Will Never Endorse Fraudulent Deals- CCC Councillor

Tinashe Sambiri

In the video clip below, CCC Councillor for ward 4, Masvingo Urban, Aleck Tabe speaks on the controversial allocation of land to steel manufacturing giant Simbi Steelmakers by the city council.

Tabe has also dismissed claims that CCC councillors were bribed by the Zanu PF regime.

“We are for the people and for democracy. There is no way we can abandon CCC values.

Let me say CCC councillors are answerable to citizens. We will never endorse fraudulent deals,” said Tabe.

Watch video below:

https://fb.watch/fHWuyp570D/

