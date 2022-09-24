Chivi Businessman Runs Amock, Burns-Down 14 Houses
24 September 2022
By James Gwati- A South African-based Chivi businessman has run amock and burned down 14 homesteads in Masvingo.
Human rights activist Farai Maguwu said the businessman held a meeting with villagers before the arson attacks.
Posted Maguwu on Twitter:
1/1 A wealthy guy from Chivi, with businesses in Masvingo and S.A allegedly went berserk, burning down at least 14 homesteads in Chapeta Village, Ward 20, Chivi District. He reportedly came with a convoy of about 15 vehicles, and called for a village meeting where he started