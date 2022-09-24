Chivi Businessman Runs Amock, Burns-Down 14 Houses

Spread the love

By James Gwati- A South African-based Chivi businessman has run amock and burned down 14 homesteads in Masvingo.

Human rights activist Farai Maguwu said the businessman held a meeting with villagers before the arson attacks.

Posted Maguwu on Twitter:

1/1 A wealthy guy from Chivi, with businesses in Masvingo and S.A allegedly went berserk, burning down at least 14 homesteads in Chapeta Village, Ward 20, Chivi District. He reportedly came with a convoy of about 15 vehicles, and called for a village meeting where he started

1/1 A wealthy guy from Chivi, with businesses in Masvingo and S.A allegedly went berserk burning down at least 14 homesteads in Chapeta Village, Ward 20, Chivi District. He reportedly came with a convoy of about 15 vehicles, called for a village meeting where he started pic.twitter.com/oxD5LIUw4J — Farai Maguwu (@FMaguwu) September 24, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...