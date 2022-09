Chamisa Aide Left For Dead

By James Gwati-Zanu PF thugs in Gutu have brutalised a prominent CCC activist.

CCC posted on social media saying its senior member Bernard Chmwango was brutalised by known Zanu PF thugs at Mupandawana growth point.

Posted CCC:

VIOLENCE ALERT: Our champions Bernard Chimwango & Guvava have been attacked by Zanu PF thugs in Gutu, Mpandawana today. The instigators of this violent behavior are the same people who killed our change champion Nyasha Zhambe late last year. We strongly condemn this behavior.

🚨VIOLENCE ALERT: Our champions Bernard Chimwango & Guvava have been attacked by Zanu PF thugs in Gutu, Mpandawana today. The instigators of this violent behavior are the same people who killed our change champion Nyasha Zhambe late last year. We strongly condemn this behavior. pic.twitter.com/v5pqr9oL77 — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) September 24, 2022

