Police Arrest CCC Councillor For Conducting Feedback Meeting

Tinashe Sambiri| Police arrested CCC councillor for ward 12, Mbizo, Kwekwe on Saturday.

Councillor Washington Moyo was arrested for facilitating a feedback meeting with residents.

In a brief statement on Saturday, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said :

” CCC Mbizo Ward 12 Councillor, Washington Moyo, has just been arrested while conducting a Ward Feedback Meeting.

He has been taken to Mbizo Police Station.”

