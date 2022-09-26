CCC Members Arrested For Holding A Party Meeting

Spread the love

By- The Police in Bikita on Saturday arrested five members of the opposition CCC for holding a political meeting.

The party posted on social media platforms on Monday announcing the arrest of their members:

The @PoliceZimbabwe in Bikita East on Saturday arrested our change champions for conducting a party meeting. The arrested members are; Zebron Gumireshe (36 yrs), Petros Honye (69yrs),Levy Vhundukai (42yrs), Rumbidzai Kusakara (33yrs) and Rosalia Svaruka (46yrs).

🟡The @PoliceZimbabwe in Bikita East on Saturday arrested our change champions for conducting a party meeting. The arrested members are; Zebron Gumireshe (36 yrs), Petros Honye (69yrs),Levy Vhundukai (42yrs), Rumbidzai Kusakara (33yrs) and Rosalia Svaruka (46yrs). — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) September 26, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...