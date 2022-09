Mnangagwa Hires US$30 000-Per-Hour Jet To New York

By James Gwati- The opposition CCC has complained about President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his bootlickers who hired a private jet charging US$30 000-00 per hour to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

CCC posted pictures of Mnangagwa’s luxurious jet.

