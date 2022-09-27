Susan Mutami Goes Underground

By Farai D Hove | The Australia based campaigner, Susan Mutami’s mother is not answering her phone for 6 days since the sociallite failed to travel to the US.

The self styled ‘whistleblower’ has changed phone numbers multiple times over the last year since returning from Zimbabwe and later launching her Twitter campaigns.

Mutami (34) raised damning allegations against the ZANU PF leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa saying he raped her when she was 15.

She had last month promised she would speak at the UN General Assembly and expose Mnangagwa there.

MORE TO FOLLOW…

