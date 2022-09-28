Obert Mpofu Cries For Removal Of Sanctions

Tinashe Sambiri| One would be forgiven for assuming Zanu PF apparatchik Obert Mpofu is out of sync with the reality on the ground, as far as the political situation is concerned.

Mpofu, some would postulate, is deliberately running away from the fact that his beloved Zanu PF regime is plundering State resources at will.

Addressing a Zanu PF meeting on Monday, Mpofu blamed sanctions for the suffering of citizens.

He even boasted that the regime would remain in power despite the economic sanctions imposed on Harare by the “Western Forces.”

Watch video below:

https://fb.watch/fOmoLVk936/

