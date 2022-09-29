Kore A Pillar Of Strength – Joana Mamombe

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC official Joana Mamombe’s Twitter account has been hacked.

Mamombe made the announcement on her official Facebook page.

Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova have been subjected to relentless persecution by the Zanu PF regime.

Mamombe said in a statement on Tuesday :

“ChooseDay

Showing Mama some love, Hon Lynette Karenyi

She is a pillar!

She is Unshakable!

She is a powerhouse!

Here’s to FIGHTING not just for TODAY but for the FUTURE! Continue to blaze a trail Amai

I have temporarily deactivated my Twitter account as it was hacked

Will be back soon once this has been sorted out.”

