City Of Harare Finally Terminates Nguwaya’s Garbage Deal

City of Harare has written to controversial businessman Dilesh Nguwaya informing him of the council resolution to terminate the Pomona waste to energy deal.

In a letter to Nguwaya, City Acting Town Clerk Engineer Phakamisa Moyo said; “Pursuant to the agreement entered between City of Harare and Geogenix BV, we advise that Council resolved to terminate the contract in its sitting on the 3rd of August 2022.”

The cancellation of the Pomona deal follows desperate attempts by government to force council to allow Nguwaya to proceed with a deal that was clearly manipulative and in favour of the so-called investor as the local authority was expected to pay a fee to dump their waste at their property.

