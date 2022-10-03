Vacancy Announcement At Old Mutual Holdings Limited

Spread the love

First Mutual Holdings Limited, a leading financial services group, is inviting suitable candidates to apply for the post of Server and Database Administrator.

We publish below the full advertisement:

SERVER AND DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancy that has arisen within Group ICT.

Job Specification

Reporting to the Infrastructure and Networks Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

• Developing and designing database strategies for backup management

• Providing the central control needed to ensure adherence to common data and database standards • Establishing the database needs of users and performing database audit

• Ensuring that storage, archiving, backup and recovery procedures are functioning correctly

• Planning, coordinating and implementing security measures to safeguard information in computer files against accidental or unauthorized damage, modification or disclosure

• Defining database architecture and infrastructure.

• Defining data models for the data warehouse and all data marts, evaluating and selecting infrastructure components such as hardware, DBMS, networking facilities and ETL (extract, transform and load) tasks

Monitoring and optimizing server performance through analyzing statistics

• Designing and implementing secure robust datacenter server architecture

• Automating server and database deployment using ansible, chef, puppet or bash scripts

• Backing up and recovering VMs, databases and critical systems from disaster

Person Specification

• Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Database Administration or related

• At least 3 years’ experience in server and database management.

• Knowledge of database management systems such as Oracle 11g/12c, Microsoft SQL Server, Azure, 18M DB2, Sybase and MySQL

• Knowledge of data backup and recovery

• Knowledge of cloud infrastructure administration – Azure

• Server Hardware and Software Administration Skills.

• Knowledge of different backup software such as DPM and Veaam

• One or more of the following skills:

• MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Development or new role-based certification

• Oracle Database 12c Administrator Certified Professional

• Oracle Certified Foundations Associate Database

• Linux certified

• Basic Networking and hardware administration skills

• Knowledge of virtualization technologies – VMWare and Hyper-V

• Knowledge of puppet, ansible and python for automation

• Knowledge of a programming languages API for accessing different types of databases.

With you, for you.

First Mutual Holdings limited Group does not discriminate on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, national origin, age, disability or marital status. The Group encourages applications from minorities, women, the disabled and all other qualified applicants.

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs), copies of certificates and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address:[email protected]

Applications should be sent by not later than 7 October 2022.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...