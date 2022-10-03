Zambia Drops VISA Requirements

By- The Zambian government has removed visa requirements for the European Union, China, and the United States of America to boost the country’s tourism sector.

According to NewZimbabwe, the southern African nation is currently working towards growing the tourism sector by doubling its earnings.

In an update on the weekend, the Zambia Tourism Authority (ZTA) announced that there would be no VISA requirements for the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Norway, Australia, China, South Korea, Gulf Estates and the European Union.

In 2019, Zambia approved its Tourism Master Plan 2018 to 2038, a 20-year practical development strategy to enhance the economic contribution of the tourism sector to the southern African nation’s economy. The country’s tourism sector market information said:

Currently the fastest-growing economic sector in the country – contributing US$1,8bn last year. The vision is for Zambia to rank among the most-visited holiday destinations in Africa.

The country’s tourism sector has been growing since 2017 when the country recorded one-million tourist arrivals.

In a bid to keep the momentum, the government is working on providing an investor-friendly environment and improving accessibility to the country.

This has included the re-introduction of a national carrier and visa reforms.

Nick Aslin, founder and director of Zambian Ground Handlers says a brand-new building in Livingstone and Lusaka is due to open at year-end.

