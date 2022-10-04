Man Bashes Children Over Sadza

Spread the love

A man has appeared in court before Chitungwiza magistrate Ms Tendai Mutamba for allegedly beating up his two children using an electric cable as a form of discipline as the two were fighting over food that had been served.

Claudius Zuva (30) is being charged with two counts of ill treatment of children.

He was granted $10 000 bail and was instructed not to interfere with witnesses.

The trial is expected to start tomorrow.

Prosecuting, Mr Malvern Mwendera told the court that on September 27, the complainant Alvin Kamwanza aged eight was sharing food with his younger brother Adrian Zuva at around 6pm and had a quarrel over the quantity of food.

The younger brother felt he had been given a smaller portion and he began to cry.

When the father got into the house, he asked why they were making noise and the two explained. This did not go down well with Zuva, who beat them up with an electric cable because they had eaten sadza before the stipulated supper time.

The children sustained some injuries.

The two were rescued by their fellow tenant Vimbai Musugandi.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Zuva.

— Herald

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...