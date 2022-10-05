Croco Motors Case Wrongful Arrest | FULL TEXT

Spread the love

The Commissioner – General

Zimbabwe Republic Police

Police General Headquarters Harare.

19 September 2022

Hon. Commissioner sir ,

Re: ANONYMOUS REPORT AGAINST ABUSE OF POLICE FORCE AND STATE

MACHINERY.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has been dragged and used to victimize a Zimbabwean woman who is embroiled in a legal battle with Croco Motors. We have observed that there was :

1. Wrong arrest and detention with the intention of intimidating her out of a court case

2. Docket was not properly compiled

3. The accused person was not notified of her charges, she was denied CRB number and also denied a chance to see the docket or what she was being accused of

4. There was over reach , abuse of state resources and heavy handed apartheid policing tactics where employed in a bid to intimidate and cause emotional damage to the accused person

5. The police harassed accused person and her lawyer , the accused person was later released after spending a night in the cells at Marlborough police station. , they were given a copy of a ZRP form 390whose serial number is 0019841CID ref 90/03/22but did not have a CRB number

It is our strong conviction that someone at CROCO MOTORS abused their personal relationship with a member of the police force or bribed a member of the police force to institute the aforementioned allegations on a woman who is embroiled in a legal fight with CROCO motors.

The ordeal was disturbing and tainted the reputation and image of the Zimbabwe Republic Police. This appalling behavior has prompted that we raise this issue with you as an anonymous complaint as we are members of the police force who witnessed this from a distance and felt a need to fight for the victimized woman.

We do hope that your office will look into the matter accordingly

Kind regards

Anonymous complainant

CC

Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission

Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs

Special Anti Corruption Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...