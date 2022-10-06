Minor Dies While Giving Birth At Shrine

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- There is shock and outrage in Norton after a Grade 7 pupil died on Tuesday while giving birth at a shrine in Bikita, Masvingo.

Nokutenda Hwaramba died together with her baby, at a shrine, where she was being cared for by unidentified prophets.

She was 15.

Her parents, Bernard Hwaramba, 41, and Loice Muparadziwo were not with Nokutenda at the shrine where they dumped her for prayers.

Nokutenda’s mother, Loice, told H-Metro that she also had a miscarriage on the day her daughter died, while in labour.

Nokutenda was said to have been impregnated by one Aaron from our neighbourhood.

“She got sick and would just fall as if possessed by evil spirits.

“Her father consulted prophets from his congregation and later took her to Bikita for more prayers.

“He left Nokutenda in the hands of the intercessors and she died while giving birth at the shrine.

“The church doctrine did not allow us to take Nokutenda to a clinic, or hospital, to give birth or for any medical treatment.

I failed to accompany them to Bikita because I had a miscarriage and was at Norton General Hospital on the day Nokutenda passed away,” said Loice.

Aaron was reported to have vanished from Norton after Hwaramba learnt that he was responsible for his daughter’s pregnancy.

He said the family intends to collect Nokutenda’s body from Bikita and take it to Mt Darwin for burial.

Mourners are gathered at Hwaramba’s homestead in Katanga, Norton.

The tragedy has left the town of Norton in shock and anger.

In January this year, a pregnant 15-year-old Marange girl died after bleeding excessively, under the watch of a faith healer.

Ferby Munyafi of Chiadzwa Village in Chief Marange’s area, was married to 29-year-old Arthur Chitombo, of the same village.

Chitombo was arrested and charged with having sexual relations with a minor.

The two got married in April last year and, when the teenager got pregnant, she did not register her pregnancy at the clinic.

On January 9, she started experiencing labour pains and was rushed to a faith healer in Mafararikwa Village.

The police report indicated that on January 12, Ferby bled profusely as she was in labour and died before she could give birth.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...