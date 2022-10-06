Robbers Disarm Cops, Seize Guns

DEVON police are still traumatised after three armed men stormed into the police station before 2am this morning, 5 October, to rob them.

The armed suspects are alleged to have held them hostage, disarm them and went to the safe to steal more firearms and rifles.

Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the suspects made off with three rifles and seven pistols.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela and a team of investigators rushed to the police station in Devon, near Leandra in Mpumalanga, to gather evidence that could lead to the arrest of those responsible.

Devon Police Station falls under the Ekurhuleni District administration.

Mathe said according to a preliminary investigation, three suspects entered the police station in the early hours of the morning under the pretence that they were reporting a hijacking incident.

“The suspects proceeded to disarm members on duty and made off with ten firearms, including three rifles and seven pistols, that were also in the safe,” said Mathe.

She said a manhunt for the three suspects was underway.

“The Employee Health and Wellness Unit has been deployed to the station to provide psychosocial services to affected members,” Mathe said.

Residents who gathered outside the police station said they were disturbed by the incident.

“These men might have known what’s going on because they came at the time when they knew not many police officers were there.

“We’re going to work with the police to ensure that the suspects are arrested. We are not going to allow thugs to rule us,” said a resident.

— Daily Sun

