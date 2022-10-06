Should Mudiwa And Lorraine Start Dating?

IS THIS NDINYENGEIWO PART 2? – Lorraine Guyo appeared to throw in her charm for Mudiwa after the rapper had announced he is looking for a love mate.

The suggestive chatter started after Mudiwa, who has failed to defend his own ailing cousin, Marry Chiwenga, had said he is looking to become another woman’s keeper.

“I’m now ready to be someone’s husband,” said the sunglassed rapper who also lodges in Marry Chiwenga’s father’s house.

To this, Lorraine said, same thing over here, I am only failing to find the right person for me – Same same kuno ufunge. Munhu ndiye asipo Mudiwa Hood,” said Guyo.

SHOULD THE TWO START DATING?

