Who Will Win 2022 Soccer Star Of The Year Award?

There are only five games to go before the curtain comes down on what has been a dramatic Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Manica Diamonds started the campaign like a house on fire, but fizzled-out before many could label them as serious title contenders.

From then, it appeared as though it would be a two-horse race between Dynamos and Chicken Inn, who traded blows at the summit of the table before FC Platimum came out of nowhere to dislodge them.

Norman Mapeza’s charges ascended to the top of the table in July, after their 3-0 demolition of Chicken Inn and have been there since.

The Platinum miners’ incredible resurgence might result in a number of their players being on the Soccer Star of the Year calendar.

That being said, there are a number standout performers from other teams, who might even take the big prize home.

Unless the last five games produces other heroes, the Soccer Star of the Year may be named from the list of five below, though naturally, not everyone will agree.

William Manondo (CAPS United)

The former Harare City striker is a strong contender for the Soccer Star of the Year accolade.

He is the league’s top goal scorer, having scored 15 of Makepekepe’s 28 goals in a season those in the green half of the capital would want to quickly forget.

To score 15 goals for a team like CAPS United and how they have fared this season, is remarkable.

Manondo is 5 goals shy of the personal target he set, 20.

Brian Muza (Chicken Inn)

The speedy striker has had a brilliant season for the Joey ‘Mafero’ Antipas-coached side.

He has 11 goals to his name, in a campaign the Gamecocks were hoping to win the title.

The 23-year old former Talen Vision striker added the much needed impetus in the Chicken Inn attack was arguably the missing link in their jigsaw puzzle.

Walter Musona (FC Platinum)

The former Polokwane City striker returned to Zimbabwe when most thought his once promising career was headed towards the end.

He has been brilliant and was one of the key drivers of the Platinum miners’ revival.

The former Young Warriors star has 10 goals for the FC Platinum this season and a couple of assists too under his belt.

His top-drawer free kick in stoppage time against Highlanders at Baboufields last Sunday might have impressed even those rooting for Bosso.

Platinum winning the league, which is now a question of when not a matter of if, may work in Musona’s advantage.

Tymon Mvula (Dynamos)

He has been instrumental in the Harare giants’ quest to end their 7-year wait for the league title.

The former Hwange goalkeeper has kept 16 clean sheets for DeMbare this season.

The only time Mvula has put a glove wrong was when his mistake cost Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges three points against Black Rhinos at Vengere last month.

Mvula’s only problem as far as pushing for the golden glove is concerned, is that he is currently injured, therefore Donovan Bernard and Wallace Malagane, who are on 15 and 13 clean sheets respectively, can eclipse his number in the remaining five games.

Frank Makarati (Dynamos)

One of the most consistent players in the PSL.

Makarati has been one of the standout players for Dynamos this season.

He has been a key in the Dynamos back line, in a campaign which captain Partson Jaure was not that consistent.

Makarati scored very crucial goals in big matches too. He was on target against CAPS United, Chicken Inn in Bulawayo and it was his solitary strike which propelled DeMbare to a 1-0 victory over Manica Diamonds last week.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

