Fire Guts Jongwe Corner

Harare- FIRE gutted popular watering hole Jongwe Corner Friday morning at the garden area and made intensive damage to property.

Alert employees had to chip in with fire extinguishers as braii makers scurried for cover in an incident witnessed by this reporter.

The freaky accident was caused by an electrical fault a few minutes after the owner had rushed to the Chris Martin show pre production, according to employees.

There were no casualties.

-Online

