Four Die In Zaka Inferno

ByJames Gwati- Four people have died in an inferno in Zaka.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) the cause of the 4 October fire still remains unknown.

In a statement, ZRP said investigations were underway to establish the cause of the fire.

Reads the statement:

ZRP STATEMENT ON NAMES OF VICTIMS WHO PERISHED IN A HUT INFERNO IN ZAKA

The Zimbabwe Republic Police announces the names of the four victims who died in an inferno which occurred on 4th October 2022 at around 2300 hours in Manyanga Village, Zaka.

The victims were identified as follows:-

> Rhoda Mutumwa, a female adult aged 90 years of Zishamhu Village, Zaka.

> Rowai Dzimiri, a female adult aged 66 years of Manyanga Village, Zaka.

> Angelica Manyanga, a female juvenile aged nine years of Manyanga Village, Zaka.

> Allan Manyanga, a male juvenile aged eight years of Manyanga Village, Zaka.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now conducting comprehensive investigations to establish the cause of the fire. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police station.

