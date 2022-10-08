Auxillia Mnangagwa Follows Grace Mugabe’s Footsteps, Joins Politics

Spread the love

By-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife, Auxillia, followed the former first lady Grace Mugabe’s footsteps by joining politics.

According to an online news portal, NewZimbabwe Auxillia is today contesting in the Zanu PF’s Central Committee elections after successfully submitting her Curriculum Vitae (CV) at the party’s offices in Kwekwe.

Sources from Midlands said Zanu PF members in the province fully support Mnangagwa’s bid to return to the Central Committee. Said the source:

The First Lady successfully submitted her CV at the Kwekwe office and she is going to contest in the elections.

It’s a done deal as there is no one who is against the idea of the first lady going back to the central committee.

Some of the candidates who are going to contest from the Midlands are Local Government Minister July Moyo, former Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairperson Mackenzie-Ncube, Moses Murada, Kwekwe Parliamentary Women Representative Peserverance Zhou, former Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Edward Fundira, former Minister Francis Nhema and Breakfast Ncube.

The Central Committee is the highest decision-making body outside Congress and members are contesting for 304 Central Committee positions.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...