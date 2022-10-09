CIO, Zanu PF Thugs Kidnap & Assault Studio 7 Senior Journalist

By-Zanu PF thugs and suspected members of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) assaulted Studio 7 senior journalist Godwin Mangudya covering the ruling party’s Central Committee elections.

Mangudya was assaulted in the Harare suburb of Kuwadzana on 8 October 2022, according to MISA Zimbabwe.

Mangudya alerted MISA Zimbabwe that he was assaulted despite formally identifying himself and producing his press card.

He said he was detained for more than an hour while the Zanu PF activists continuously demanded to assault him further.

CIO officers and Zanu PF security personnel reportedly confiscated Mangudya’s mobile phones and reset the gadgets resulting in him losing both his personal and work-related information.

On Friday, during a press briefing at the Zanu PF Headquarters in Harare, addressed by both the party’s Spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, and Political Commissar, Mike Bimha, the ruling party invited members of the media to cover its activities countrywide.

