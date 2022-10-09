Top Harare Auctioneer Loses US$1.5 Million To Robbers

By- ABC Auctions along Seke Road in Harare was robbed of US$1.5 million by four suspected armed robbers on Friday night.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the robbers subdued two security guards at the premises before stealing money from safes. He said:

I can confirm that US$1.5 million was stolen from ABC Auctions last night (Friday) after about four armed robbers attacked two security guards at the premises.

The guards were tied with a rope before the robbers proceeded to steal money from eight safes that are kept at the company.

We will give a comprehensive statement tomorrow (today), as investigations are in progress.

Asst Comm Nyathi said that no one was injured during the armed robbery. He added:

As police, we are very much concerned about this trend because every time there is a major money heist like this, there is always someone who would have inside information.

Information we have gathered so far shows that no one was injured during the armed robbery.

ABC Auctions confirmed the robbery but did not disclose the amount. It said it will open its doors as usual from Monday. | The Sunday Mail

