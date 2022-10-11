Enda Ride Brings Convenience To Travellers
11 October 2022
Business Correspondent| Enda Ride is determined to bring convenience to travellers in Zimbabwe and abroad.
Enda Ride is a network that connects travellers with transporters for convenience at relatively low prices.
Transporters can also register with the network for extra income and business opportunities.
See Enda Ride statement below :
We are embracing new technologies to enhance transport business. Everyone is a traveller in one way or another.
Our thrust is to enable families, individuals and corporates to access transport services across the country and beyond.
Enda Flex – Enjoy a luxurious trip
Enda Ride – Moving Softly, muZimbabwe
Download the app on Play Store, we got the best prices