Madam Boss Withdraws Her Mec-Benz From Cheating Husband

Spread the love

By-Comedienne and socialite, Tarisai “Madam Boss” Chikocho has withdrawn her Mercedes Benz from her cheating husband.

This happened after her husband impregnated one Evangelista and accommodated her at their Seke Matrimonial house.

Before Madam Boss took her Mec, she indicated she was selling the Seke house.

Her husband, however, promised Evangelista alternative accommodation.

It has also been reported that Ngoni has also been staying with his parents since the clash last week, which exposed his shenanigans.

One of Ngoni’s sisters told H-Metro that Ngoni failed to swallow his pride.

“I hope Ngoni will come to his senses and swallow his pride and seek forgiveness.

“Madam Boss is loving and had been a family pillar of strength that we cannot allow the devil to wreck this marriage.

“Ngoni made a mistake of stooping low to bed Evangelista, overlooking Madam Boss’ family position, motherhood and international status.

“We will not tolerate Evangelista at all and that is why we wanted her to be evicted from the house.

“Ngoni failed us as a family.”

In a family meeting, Ngoni said Evangelista could pay rentals to the new house owner once they get one.

H Metro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...