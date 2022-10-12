Zimbabwean IT Guru Develops Unique Mobile Application

Business Correspondent| Zimbabwean IT expert, Lewin Muzvonda, has launched a unique mobile application that enables citizens in the diaspora to send parcels back home.

The application is known as Parcel Rush. It is available on Google Play store.

Muzvonda has also developed the Enda Ride mobile application that connects travellers with transporters.

“The world has gone digital and everything is being done online these days.

We cannot run away from the fact that the world has become a global village.

We are living in a digital world and one needs a mobile phone or a computerized gadget to interface and interact with the world.

The Parcel Rush application enables Zimbabweans in the diaspora to send parcels home in a convenient way.

We shall issue statements on how the application operates,” Muzvonda said.

Download the application via the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.ionic.parcelrush

