Tinashe Sambiri|South African politician Mmusi Maimane says the wind of change is blowing across Southern Africa.

Writing on Twitter, Maimane predicted the downfall of the Zanu PF regime.

The firebrand politician believes the young generation is taking over power in Southern Africa.

“There is a wind of democratic change in Southern Africa.

First it was Malawi, then it was Zambia, now a brand new party in Lesotho has shaken the country. Next year it will be Zimbabwe gaining its second independence.

Then in 2024 we the people of SA will remove the ANC,” Maimane declared in a statement on Twitter.

