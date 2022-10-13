Police Kill ABC Auctions Robbery Suspect

HARARE – A man suspected of taking part in Zimbabwe’s second biggest heist ever has died after being shot by police in Epworth, 17km south of Harare.

Trymore Bondamakara had been linked to the October 8 robbery of ABC Auctions in Harare during which US$1.4 million in cash was stolen.

He was cornered by detectives at around 10AM on Wednesday, resulting in the shooting.

He died from his injuries at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare a few hours later, according to hospital sources.

Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi asked for more time to gather details of the incident.

Investigators believe Bondamakara took part in the robbery which police previously said was carried out by four suspects who overpowered two security guards before tying their hands and legs with shoelaces.

The robbers, who were armed, blew up five safes and stole cash amounting to about US$1.4 million.

The incident took place at around 1.30AM on October 8.

The investigation continues.

-Zimlive

