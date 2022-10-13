President Chamisa A Man Of Wisdom

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa is widely regarded as a man of wisdom and knowledge.

On Wednesday morning President Chamisa exhorted the nation to be positive.

He also challenged citizens to shun negative perceptions.

“EXCEL IN LIFE by:

Reading and leading.

Seeking, listening to wisdom.

Ignoring toxicity and negativity.

-Iteration of your efforts.

Practice perfects.

-Improving everyday. Learning from mistakes.

-Thinking and becoming.

Praying and doing.

#BeingExcellent,” President Chamisa posted on Twitter.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...