JUST IN: Mwonzora To Visit Job Sikhala At Chikurubi Maximum Prison

Spread the love

Opposition MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora will today visit jailed legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole.

According to MDC-T Spokesperson Witness Dube, Mwonzora was cleared by the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Below is the message from MDC-T Spokesperson.

Good morning membrs of the Fourth Estate.

Please be advised that MDC President Douglas Mwonzora has finally gotten the authority to visit incarcerated Chitungwiza lawmaker, Job Wiwa Sikala. We lodged an application with the Ministry of Justice responsible for prisons as per government policy that all prominent persons must do so prior to visiting a high profile inmate, and our request has been approved.

President Mwonzora is expected to be with Job Sikala anytime from 12:30pm.

For further details please do not hesitate to contact MDC Director of Information, Chengetai Guta, or your truly.

The president will be accompanied by other party officials who include the Secretary General, Hon Paurina Mpariwa.

Thank you.

Apologies for such a short notice, the approval only came this mid morning.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...