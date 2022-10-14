Olinda Chapel Wades Into Robert Junior, Bertha US$50 Drama

By Jane Mlambo| United Kingdom based socialite Olinda Chapel has waded into the trending social media drama involving son to the late former President Robert Mugabe, Robert Junior who was recently filmed while refusing to pay a slay queen he shagged in a one night stand.

Olinda had a piece of advise for young girls saying their cookie was not worthy US$50 which the video vixen who featured in Hip hop star R Peels’ video demanded from Robert Junior.

In the video circulating online, the late Zimbabwe president’s son Robert Mugabe Jr allegedly failed to pay a woman after spending four days enjoying her company at his place of residence.

The video shows a Harare-based model only referred to as Bertha clashing with Robert Mugabe Jnr while demanding US$50 they had agreed on.

He is seen telling Betha, who is seated on the bed unclad to leave the house.

