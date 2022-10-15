FULL TEXT: Touching Message From Tynwald School Head To Parents Who Lost Children In Nyanga Bus Disaster

Morning my dearest parents. Its with a heavy that I announce the passing on of six of our students in this unfortunate accident. The next kins have been advised and positively identified the deceased. My heart is grieving and broken. But such incidence while very sad and unfortunate make realise that we are one family. I am very humbled by the barrage of consolations I am receiving from far and wide. Those who lost their child remember I also lost the same. To say I am heart broken is an understatement. I pray that the Lord give me strength and Solomonic wisdom to handle this very difficult situation. However, sad as it may, let us take solace in that they have been promoted to glory and thank the Lord for preserving more life. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery. I shall be literally camped here till the last of them has been discharged. As a school we have mobilised resources to offer specialised services to the injured and also to repatriate the bodies of our departed children to Harare. Strength to you all. Yours truly. Matimba Kenias( School Head ).

