Legislator Demands Answers From Govt Over ‘Teachers For ED’ Threats

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Prince Dubeko Sibanda yesterday took Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to task over an association by the name Teachers for ED which he accused of coercing teachers and headmasters to its meetings saying government should protect the profession from political groupings.

In his question to Ziyambi who is the Leader of Government business in parliament Minister, Sibanda demanded to know the government policy in protecting teachers from politically aligned associations.

“Hon. Speaker, there is an association for teachers that goes by the name of ‘Teachers for ED’ which is coercing District Schools Inspectors and school headmasters to attend its meetings and functions. What is the Government policy in protecting teachers from this coercion, and intimidation by a political association of teachers? I thank you,” said Sibanda.

In response, Ziyambi said the law does not allow anyone to join a political party except of their own choice.

“Thank you Madam Speaker Ma’am. Hon. Sibanda says that there are teachers who are being forced to join a political party that is not of their choice. Our law does not allow anyone to join a political party except of their own free volition. I thank you,” responded Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Sibanda further questioned if members of the Teachers for ED will be allowed to be polling officers when they are clearly politically aligned.

“Madam Speaker, my supplementary question to the Hon. Leader of Government Business is, looking at the fact that this association is politically aligned; will those members of that

association be allowed to be polling officers in the next general election, looking at the fact that they are politically aligned? I thank you,” further questioned Sibanda.

