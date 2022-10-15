Sad Day As Baba Harare Defects To Mnangagwa | VIDEO

By Showbiz Reporter | He might be Father Harare, the capital city’s dad of music, but the CCC musician appeared to lose his morals by snaking down for the ZANU PF coup leader on Saturday.

Braveman Chizvino, is on video staging for Mnangagwa in what the politician’s spokesman, George Charamba celebrated as a defection. In the below video he is singing, “the reason why the reason why.”

Other Zimbabweans said the man is simply duping Mnangagwa.

This was just as Govt spokesman Nick Mangwana was more poetic, to say CCC members were busy interfacing with Mnangagwa. Said Mangwana:

Citizen Braveman Chizvino Mwanza aka Baba Harare among the citizens interfacing with the First Citizen in #MutasaSouth. pic.twitter.com/dAdDjzxZQX — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) October 15, 2022

I had an opportunity to meet the president @edmnangagwa on my Mutare tour. Unlike @GondaiMutongi he understood that my #RegisterToVoteZW is non partisan and as Zimbabwean citizen you should register to vote.#RegisterToVoteZW pic.twitter.com/0J6jTN5Vhv — Baba Harare (@BabaHarare1) October 15, 2022

Baba Harare vanga varipowo!!! Hevo!!!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/O9BED1Uizv — Tinoedza Zvimwe (@Tinoedzazvimwe1) October 15, 2022

