Sad Day As Baba Harare Defects To Mnangagwa | VIDEO
15 October 2022
By Showbiz Reporter | He might be Father Harare, the capital city’s dad of music, but the CCC musician appeared to lose his morals by snaking down for the ZANU PF coup leader on Saturday.
Braveman Chizvino, is on video staging for Mnangagwa in what the politician’s spokesman, George Charamba celebrated as a defection. In the below video he is singing, “the reason why the reason why.”
Other Zimbabweans said the man is simply duping Mnangagwa.
This was just as Govt spokesman Nick Mangwana was more poetic, to say CCC members were busy interfacing with Mnangagwa. Said Mangwana: