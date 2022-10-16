England’s Reece James To Miss World Cup ?

Chelsea star Reece James could miss England’s campaign at the World Cup after rupturing knee ligaments on Wednesday.

James sustained ligament damage in the Blues’ 2-0 Champions League win over AC Milan and will spend eight weeks but the defender will not have a surgery.

“Following the knee injury sustained in our away match against AC Milan, Reece has received treatment from the Chelsea medical department and visited a specialist this weekend.

“After consultation between all parties, Reece will now undergo a rehabilitation programme and is expected to be out for eight weeks,” Chelsea said in a statement.

The setback is likely to rule him out of the World Cup which starts next month.

The Blues fullback has been in top form this season and was expected to be a preferred option at right-back for Gareth Southgate at the World Cup.

England are in Group B and will open their campaign against Iran on 21 November before facing USA four days later and Wales on the 29th of the month.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

