By Showbiz Reporter | Did the capital city Harare’s biggest brand, lose his morals to snake down for the ZANU PF coup leader on Saturday? Not at all because Mnangagwa got totally mangorized by the city’s father of music.
Braveman Chizvino, is on video appearing as if staging for Mnangagwa in what the politician’s spokesman, George Charamba celebrated as a defection. In the below video he is singing, “the reason why the reason why.”
Other Zimbabweans said the man is simply duping Mnangagwa.
This was just as Govt spokesman Nick Mangwana was more poetic, to say CCC members were busy interfacing with Mnangagwa. Said Mangwana:
But the truth is Harare is playing on the politician’s obsession for self praises, said analyst Honde Huva. Soccer legend, Memory Mucherahowa also weighed in to say Mnangagwa has been hit by a singing green mango.
Said the soccer player of the poetic violence depicted by a fruit on its way to ripening by next year 2023.:
Mango strategy in motion pic.twitter.com/rEqoyDrIPm— Memory Mucherahowa (@MemoryMucherah2) October 15, 2022