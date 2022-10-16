Mnangagwa Gets Violently-Mangorized By Baba Harare, Whole World Watching

By Showbiz Reporter | Did the capital city Harare’s biggest brand, lose his morals to snake down for the ZANU PF coup leader on Saturday? Not at all because Mnangagwa got totally mangorized by the city’s father of music.

Graphic illustrating how Emmerson Mnangaga was duped by Baba Harare

Braveman Chizvino, is on video appearing as if staging for Mnangagwa in what the politician’s spokesman, George Charamba celebrated as a defection. In the below video he is singing, “the reason why the reason why.”

Other Zimbabweans said the man is simply duping Mnangagwa.

This was just as Govt spokesman Nick Mangwana was more poetic, to say CCC members were busy interfacing with Mnangagwa. Said Mangwana:

Citizen Braveman Chizvino Mwanza aka Baba Harare among the citizens interfacing with the First Citizen in #MutasaSouth. pic.twitter.com/dAdDjzxZQX — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) October 15, 2022

I had an opportunity to meet the president @edmnangagwa on my Mutare tour. Unlike @GondaiMutongi he understood that my #RegisterToVoteZW is non partisan and as Zimbabwean citizen you should register to vote.#RegisterToVoteZW pic.twitter.com/0J6jTN5Vhv — Baba Harare (@BabaHarare1) October 15, 2022

Baba Harare vanga varipowo!!! Hevo!!!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/O9BED1Uizv — Tinoedza Zvimwe (@Tinoedzazvimwe1) October 15, 2022

But the truth is Harare is playing on the politician’s obsession for self praises, said analyst Honde Huva. Soccer legend, Memory Mucherahowa also weighed in to say Mnangagwa has been hit by a singing green mango.

Said the soccer player of the poetic violence depicted by a fruit on its way to ripening by next year 2023.:

Mango strategy in motion pic.twitter.com/rEqoyDrIPm — Memory Mucherahowa (@MemoryMucherah2) October 15, 2022

