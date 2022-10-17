Hon Matambo Mourns Tynwald School Pupils

CONDOLENCE MESSAGE FROM HON. J MATAMBO (MP)

On behalf of Kuwadzana Constituency, my family and, indeed, myself, I join the bereaved families of the pupils of Tynwald Primary School whose innocent lives were untimely lost in a road traffic accident in Nyanga on Friday 14th October 2022. We grieve over and, mourn all the six who, needless to explain, the nation was looking up to as nation builders in various capacities. Indeed, without them, Zimbabwe is poorer. May their pure souls rest in perfect peace. May their families be consoled and find solace in Christ. And, may the injured pupils and members of staff be healed fast.

Meanwhile, the MP also wishes to express grave concern, disdain and utter disgust at a video that has since gone viral in which pupils, both boys & girls from Kuwadzana High 1 School are seen, seemingly intoxicated, stripping each other semi-naked and shouting obscene language in which girl pupils are soliciting for sexual intercourse fom their male peers in front of a camera. What makes the whole episode more painful is that girls are seen forcibly stripping each other and forcing each other to have sexual intercourse with their boy counterparts when they should be protecting each other.

The MP shall be meeting with the school head on Monday 17th October as a forerunner meeting with the School Development Committee and other stakeholders to discuss that and several other worrisome events involving pupils from the school. Barely, three weeks ago, two girls from the school allegedly committed suicide separately, over alleged illicit love affairs. Something must be done urgently to halt this worrying trend which could be attributed to drug and substance abuse, poor if not bad parenting, the unconducive soci-economic and political environment in which all forms of moral & social vice seem to be thriving without restraint and requisite interventions to curtail the problem from all responsible authorities.

It’s time we took collective responsibility of our communities to restore ubuntu and to inculcate good values in our children for the future of our nation lies in their hands. Responsible parenting is an urgent need of the hour.

Thank you.

Hon. J Matambo (MP).

