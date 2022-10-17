Six COSAFA Referees To Officiate At World Cup

Six match officials from the COSAFA region have been appointed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar later this year.

The list includes two referees – Zambian Janny Sikazwe and South African Victor Gomes.

Sikazwe was at the centre of controversy at the 2021 Afcon tournament in January after he prematurely ended a Group F encounter between Mali and Tunisia.

The selected assistant referees from the COSAFA region are Jerson dos Santos (Angola), Arsenio Marengule (Mozambique), Souru Phatsoane (Lesotho) and Zakhele Siwela (South Africa).

Other African officials listed are Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria), Redouane Jiyed (Morocco), Papa Bakary Gassama (Gambia), and Maguette N’diaye and El Hadji Samba (both from Senegal).

Rwanda’s Salima Makansanga, Djibril Camara (Senegal), Mahmoud Abouelregal (Egypt) and Elvis Noupue (Cameroon) complete the list of African officials.

The 2022 World Cup will start from 20 November and runs until 18 December 2022.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

