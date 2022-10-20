16yr Old Maid Assaulted Over Wearing Boss Lady’s Shoes

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A Bulawayo maid found out the hard way that wearing her boss lady’s shoes is not the wisest thing to do at work when she was bashed by her employer.

Moreen Ngwenya of Northend suburb was so enraged when she found her 16-year-old maid wearing her shoes that she beat the teenager with a wooden spoon on her back.

Ngwenya was hauled before Bulawayo magistrate Busani Sibanda facing a charge of physical abuse and pleaded guilty to the charge. She was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment.

Five months of her sentence were suspended for five years on the condition of good behaviour.

The remaining five months were suspended on the condition that she performs 175 hours of community service at Baines Junior School for five weeks.

The court heard that on 4 October 2022 at around 7pm, Ngwenya asked the teenager why she was putting on her shoes.

Angered by this,she assaulted the minor leaving her injured.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...