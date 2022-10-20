Chamisa Loses Top Mutare Aide

Spread the love

By- The opposition CCC has lost one of its longest-serving councillors in Mutare, councillor for Ward 9, Crispen Dube.

He passed away on Wednesday night.

Dube was re-elected councillor for Ward 9 several months ago after the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora had recalled him.

CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Dube passed away at Victoria Chitepo Hospital in Mutare. She said:

We’ve received the sad news that Councillor Crispen Dube of Ward 9 Dangamvura Chikanga has passed away at Victoria Chitepo Hospital in Mutare.

He was recalled for his unwavering support of the CCC and won back the ward in the by-election. Sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.

Acting Mutare Town Clerk Blessing Chafesuka confirmed Councillor Dube’s death to The Manica Post. He said:

I can confirm the sad news of the passing on of Councillor Dube. It is a big blow to the city and we will be meeting later to discuss the issue. More details will be availed after our meeting.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...